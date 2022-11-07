iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Decreased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 11.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.84. 98,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,412,634. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

