iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF makes up 2.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 2.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

KSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

