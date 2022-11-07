iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after buying an additional 158,565 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 466,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202,490. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

