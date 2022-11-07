iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $218.40. 4,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.