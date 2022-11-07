iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.45.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.