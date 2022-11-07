iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

