iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.