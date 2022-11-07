iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Trading 33.3% Higher

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 544,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 130,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About iSIGN Media Solutions

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.

