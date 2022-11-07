Islay Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

