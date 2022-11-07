ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Price Performance

ISSDY remained flat at $9.27 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.