Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JWLLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JWLLF stock remained flat at $24.59 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

