Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,317 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

