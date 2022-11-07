Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.83 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,299,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,432,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,825,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 185,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 114,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 19,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559,732. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

