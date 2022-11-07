Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $724.50 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $724,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 70,875 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.63. 1,094,559 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.