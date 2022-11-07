Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 6,496 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

