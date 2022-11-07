Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,109,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.58.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.