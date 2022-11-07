JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target to €61.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMADY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($69.00) to €66.50 ($66.50) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 232,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.20. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

