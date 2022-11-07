JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.46. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a twelve month high of €66.02 ($66.02).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

