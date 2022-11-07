JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 403

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 403 ($4.66) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.03) to GBX 470 ($5.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.32) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 392.60 ($4.54).

Shares of TRN traded down GBX 13.90 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 309.10 ($3.57). 267,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.32. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.69 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

