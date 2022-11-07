JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 1,100

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.56) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAESY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

BAESY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. 100,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,886. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BAE Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

