JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 1,100

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.56) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAESY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.
BAESY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. 100,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,886. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
