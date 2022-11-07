JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.