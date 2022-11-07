JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0280

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $249.59 million and approximately $33.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
