Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK traded up $8.74 on Monday, hitting $664.89. 11,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,651. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

