Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NOW traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $697.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 365.40, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.34.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

