Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $24.05 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 217,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,799,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.28. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

