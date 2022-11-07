Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,778. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 293.84% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.