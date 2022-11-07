Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after buying an additional 736,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,150. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

