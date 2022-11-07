Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.10. 14,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
