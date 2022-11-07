Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,762 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $469.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

