Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,066 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.55. 31,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

