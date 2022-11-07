Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 946 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.31. 28,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.49 and its 200-day moving average is $443.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $697.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

