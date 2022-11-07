Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.81. 1,798,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

