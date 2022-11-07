Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 85,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 151,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

SBUX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. 256,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.