Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 11,838 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 260,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,189. The firm has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

