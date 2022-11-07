Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The company has a market capitalization of $294.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.