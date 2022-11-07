Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.11. 136,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

