Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $363,974.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $363,974.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00248194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00085873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,116 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

