Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.13

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 232234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

