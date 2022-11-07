Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $393,615.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

