KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Bought by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

