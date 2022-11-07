Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.