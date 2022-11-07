Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 2,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 835,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a market cap of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,930,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

