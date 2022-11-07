Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.57

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
Kuraray Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuraray (KURRY)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.