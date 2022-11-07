Lansing Street Advisors Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 197,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

