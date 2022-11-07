Lansing Street Advisors Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,418,914. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

