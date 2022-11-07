Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $93.89. 27,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.