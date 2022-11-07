Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 7,039 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.