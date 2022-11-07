Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 7,039 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
