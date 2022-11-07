Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.83. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

