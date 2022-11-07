Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 36,354 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 268,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

