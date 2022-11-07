Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

